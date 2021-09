The elite men's time trial opens the 2021 UCI Road World Championships on Sunday as part of a new programme for the full week of world title racing in Belgium. The time trials all begin on the Flemish coast in Knokke-Heist and end inland in Bruges. The men cover a flat and fast 43.3km course that includes a loop around the countryside north of Bruges before passing over the historic canals of the city centre. The finish is just out of town in the huge Het Zand square that once hosted the bus parking for the Tour of Flanders.

CYCLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO