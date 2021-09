Labour's northern mayors should not have been left off the agenda at the party's annual conference in Brighton, Andy Burnham has said.The Mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "regrettable" that no mayor except London's Sadiq Khan had been invited to address the party's annual gathering with a speech.Speaking at a packed event on the fringes of the conference Mr Burnham, who is seen as a potential future leader, said the lack of voices representing the region suggested the party wasn't "serious about winning back the North of England".Mr Burnham also used his appearance to spell out the skeleton of...

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO