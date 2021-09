Denmark have taken gold once again in the under-23 time trial at the 2021 Road World Championships, as Johan Price Pejtersen put in a storming ride. Price Petjtersen was the last rider to hit the 30km course in Flanders on Monday (September 20), matching the pace of his rivals in the opening section and then turning up the power in the final third of the route.

CYCLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO