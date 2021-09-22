Driver Dies in Semi-Truck Collision on Warren Road [Hemet, CA]
Fremont Man Killed Following a Collision with a Semi-Truck on Warren Road. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 a.m. September 20, on Warren Road near Esplanade Avenue. As per CHP, the 52-year-old driving his white Chevrolet Silverado headed north when, for unknown reasons, crossed the double line, and crashed into the semi truck, which tried to swerve but still ended up hitting the left front of the Silverado.www.laweekly.com
Comments / 1