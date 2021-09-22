Lewisburg City Council approves new vehicles for local police department

LEWISBURG, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the Lewisburg City Council approved five new vehicles for the Lewisburg Police Department.

According to the ordinance, read by Mayor Beverly White, the department will be equipped with 2022 Ford Explorers.

Originally, the city was seeking to purchase Chevrolet Tahoe’s for the department but purchased the Explorers from a local dealer for a reduced price of $187,467 when the Tahoe’s became unavailable.

Mayor White did not say when the vehicles will be available.