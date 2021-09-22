CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg City Council approves new vehicles for local police department

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glJKJ_0c4ZGqgV00

LEWISBURG, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the Lewisburg City Council approved five new vehicles for the Lewisburg Police Department.

According to the ordinance, read by Mayor Beverly White, the department will be equipped with 2022 Ford Explorers.

Originally, the city was seeking to purchase Chevrolet Tahoe’s for the department but purchased the Explorers from a local dealer for a reduced price of $187,467 when the Tahoe’s became unavailable.

Mayor White did not say when the vehicles will be available.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

City of Hinton new access ramp completed

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New access ramp is completed in Hinton. The City of Hinton has announced that the new access ramp at The Point has been completed. The mayor would like to thank Brayman Construction, City Council, City of Hinton Public Works Department, and others for the project. This...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Antique Tractor Ride scheduled in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Tahoe Tractor Club has announced its annual Antique Tractor Ride for Saturday, October 2, in the Alderson area. Organizer Joe Clay said, “People are welcome to join the ride but it is BYOT! (Bring Your Own Tractor)”. The ride will begin at J&M Farm on...
ALDERSON, WV
Lootpress

Underpass closures set

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Sanitary Board will close the 20th Street underpass from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, to make repairs to the pump system and pipes. Then the following day, September 30, the board will close the 10th Street from 9.a.m. to 4 p.m....
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

City of Hinton announces trick-or-treat plans

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Hinton has announced its trick-or-treat plans for this year. The City of Hinton will be observing trick-or-treat on Saturday, October 30th, from 6:30 pm until 8 pm. Those citizens can choose whether or not to participate due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.
HINTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Government
Lootpress

Black fly suppression to take place in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, September 29, weather and water levels permitting. Potentially, the treatments may continue into Thursday, September 30.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Town of Ansted looking to hire a full time position in police department

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Ansted is accepting applications for a full-time position in the police department. Benefits will include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid personal/sick leave, WV State retirement, health insurance, and life insurance. Both certified and uncertified applicants are encouraged to apply. We, also, encourage anyone...
ANSTED, WV
Lootpress

Costume drive underway

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Huntington’s A.D. Lewis Community Center is now accepting new and slightly used Halloween costumes for boys and girls of all ages for its 8th Annual Halloween Costume Drive, according to city officials. Costumes can be dropped off at the center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Kyle Petty Charity Ride comes through Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Deputies were honored on Thursday, September 24, 2021, to help escort the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Revival throughout Fayette County. This is a 3 day charity ride from Va to WV back to Va. The money from this ride is for Victory Junction,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#W V#Chevrolet#Tahoe
Lootpress

Education Town Hall planned

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House Education Committee will be hosting a public town hall on Tuesday, September 28, to discuss comprehensive education reform. The event will be at Capital High School in Kanawha County at 6 p.m. and is open to all, according to Committee Vice-Chair Joshua Higginbotham, a Putnam County Republican.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy