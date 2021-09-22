McDowell County teenager charged with eight counts of sexual assault

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County teenager faces eight counts of sexual assault charges.

According to State Police, the victim’s mother told troopers that her daughter and the suspect, Larry Roberts, had been having sex. The mother told police that the incident happened on weekends while her daughter stayed at her other daughter’s house. During a search of the suspect’s phone, two nude pictures were found.

The victim told police that they had had sex approximately ten times and that she had sent Roberts nude pictures. When Police interviewed Roberts, he admitted to having sex with the minor about eight times and that the nude images were of those of the victim on his phone.

Roberts is charged with eight counts of sexual assault in the third degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.