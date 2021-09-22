CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

McDowell County teenager charged with eight counts of sexual assault

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County teenager faces eight counts of sexual assault charges.

According to State Police, the victim’s mother told troopers that her daughter and the suspect, Larry Roberts, had been having sex. The mother told police that the incident happened on weekends while her daughter stayed at her other daughter’s house. During a search of the suspect’s phone, two nude pictures were found.

The victim told police that they had had sex approximately ten times and that she had sent Roberts nude pictures. When Police interviewed Roberts, he admitted to having sex with the minor about eight times and that the nude images were of those of the victim on his phone.

Roberts is charged with eight counts of sexual assault in the third degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

Comments / 10

Oif$
4d ago

jesus! I tried to prosecute an 18 year old that was with my 16 yearold daughter, was told if they are within 4 years of age and its consensual, no criminal charges, so she must have been like 14,or younger, still ruined the young man's life with no accountability for the female, man gets burned again

Reply(1)
3
