CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Existing US home sales fell in August, price growth slows

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8LIl_0c4ZFFVB00

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and prices that have been soaring eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leaves many would-be buyers on the sidelines.

Existing homes sales fell 2% last month from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That’s slightly more than the 5.87 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales fell 1.5% from August last year. As of last month sales were running 16% higher than in the same stretch of 2020, before a surge in sales as the market bounced back from a slowdown in the initial months of the pandemic. Sales are also up about 12% from where they were in the first eight months of 2019.

“So, clearly home sales are settling down, but above pre-pandemic conditions,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

Home prices continued to climb last month, though at a less torrid pace. The median home price rose to $356,700, an increase of 14.9% from August 2020. That annual gain was more modest than the 20%-25% year-over-year increases seen earlier this year.

“The huge price gains that we have been observing in the first half of the year, those are over, and price trends are clearly moderating,” Yun said, adding he expects the typical home bought last month will only appreciate about 5% a year from now.

Still, rising home prices remain a significant hurdle for many aspiring homeowners. Last month, first-time buyers accounted for only 29% of home sales, the lowest share since January 2019.

“The high home prices are squeezing the first-time buyers out,” Yun said.

The housing market grew fiercely competitive over the last year, with sellers often receiving multiple offers that exceeded the asking price as would-be homeowners scrambled to land a home amid as the inventory of properties for sale hit record lows.

But there now there are some signs that competitive fervor is easing, if only because soaring prices have left many would-be buyers discouraged.

Sellers putting homes on the market are not seeing the multiple offers that had become common, and buyers increasingly are refusing to waive their right to a home inspection. Last month, 23% of buyers opted to waive their home inspection, down from 27% in July, Yun said.

Yet a dearth of homes for sale continues to support prices. At the end of August, the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.29 million homes for sale, down 1.5% from July and down 32% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.

And homes continue to sell within days of hitting the market. Homes typically remained on the market 17 days before getting snapped up last month. That’s unchanged from July and down from 22 days in August 2020. Some 87% of homes sold last month were on the market for less than a month, the NAR said.

Individual investors, who account for many cash sales, bought 15% of homes in August, even with July but up from 14% from August 2020. All-cash sales accounted for 22% of transactions, down from 23% in July and up from 18% in August last year.

Buyers are still benefiting from ultra-low mortgage rates, which help make financing more affordable. The average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 2.86% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That’s very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, 2.87%. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April.

But Yun noted that mortgage rates are likely to only go up from here by the end of the year or in 2022, citing expectations that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to begin reducing the $120 billion monthly bond purchases, which are being made to help lower long-term interest rates.

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

U.S. housing market records price drop, fall in sales

CHICAGO, Illinois: Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Nonetheless, persistently steep housing prices have deterred potential buying parties. "The recent moderation in existing home sales reflects some easing of the buying...
CHICAGO, IL
okcfox.com

What is changing as home sales hit their slow season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Changes happening in the housing market could make it easier for buyers. It continues to be a sellers market, but this fall buyers could feel some slight relief. Consumer sentiment remains low-- according to the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers. Interests rates may continue to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IBTimes

US New Home Sales Surprisingly Strong In August: Govt

Sales of new homes rose faster than analysts expected last month in the United States, according to government data released Friday, though prices remained high and supply was still tight. The Commerce Department reported sales rose 1.5 percent from July's upwardly revised rate to a seasonally adjusted pace of 740,000,...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Freddie Mac#Factset#Nar#The Federal Reserve
KTLA

New homes sales rise for 2nd month straight as prices continue to increase

Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers. Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5%, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. That’s more than economists had expected and follows an increase in July, which was revised […]
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Demand for second homes fell 19.3% in August

Fewer buyers were looking for vacation homes in August, as the demand for second homes dropped for the third month in a row. The number of buyers who locked in mortgage rates for second homes fell 19.3% year over year in August, according to a report from Redfin, a huge difference from the 78% year-over-year spike seen in April.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FXStreet.com

US: New Home Sales rise by 1.5% in August to 740,000

New Home Sales in US continued to increase in August. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory near 93.30. "The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2021 was $390,900," the publication further read. "The average sales price was $443,200." Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
REAL ESTATE
illinoisvalleytimes.com

Ridgecrest, Illinois had a median home sale price of $150,000 in August 2021

This is the only home sale price for Ridgecrest, Illinois in August 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. Thank you for signing up for Illinois Valley Times Alerts! Please select the organization you wish to subscribe to. We will email you whenever we publish an article about this organization. You may update...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC New York

Existing Home Sales Fall 2% as First-Time Buyers Are Priced Out

The median price of an existing home sold in August was $356,700, an increase of 14.9% from August of 2020. The supply of homes for sale fell 1.5% month to month to 1.29 million at the end of August. Sales of previously owned homes declined 2% in August from July...
REAL ESTATE
Worcester Business Journal

Worcester home sales plateaued in August, as prices spiked 20% to record high

In a 20.3% increase from August 2020, the city of Worcester’s median sale price for a single-family home was $349,000 in August, which is also $9,000 greater than July’s price, according to a report from Peabody real estate data firm the Warren Group. The city’s price increase is almost twice the state’s rate.
WORCESTER, MA
IBTimes

US Consumer Prices Slow In August As Inflation Pressures Ease

US consumer prices slowed in August as some of the inflation pressures caused by the havoc of the Covid-19 pandemic showed signs of easing, according to government data released Tuesday. Spiking prices for gasoline and food, including beef, remain a political vulnerability for President Joe Biden. But with other prices...
BUSINESS
AFP

Sales of US manufactured goods take flight in August

A surge in civilian aircraft purchases sparked a surprise jump in sales of big-ticket manufactured US goods in August, according to government data released Monday. Durable goods orders rose 1.8 percent compared to July, to $263.5 billion, taking flight on a nearly 78 percent increase in non-defense aircraft orders, the Commerce Department reported, a jump largely due to Boeing. But excluding transportation equipment, total orders edged up just 0.2 percent, slowing from recent months but still reflecting rising investment. Total orders have increased in 15 of the past 16 months, and the originally reported dip in July was revised up to show a 0.5 percent increase, according to the report.
INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

Condos Dipped in Popularity During the Pandemic — Here’s Why They’re Having a Major Comeback

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, condos fell out of favor. Buyers wanted space — and lots of it. Privacy, too. Unsure of if and when they’d be returning to the office, they scoured the sizzling hot market looking for detached, single-family homes with enough square footage to accommodate their new hunkered-down-at-home lifestyles.
REAL ESTATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy