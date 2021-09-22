CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Burritos? Win A Free Year’s Worth On Friday

By Brett Alan
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a new restaurant opening their doors on Friday and if you're one of the first 50 people in line, you could win free burritos for a whole year!. If you've driven down Camp Road, you may have noticed that there's a new Moe's Southwest Grill coming soon. It's right behind the brand new Starbucks that recently opened at the intersection of Camp and Southwestern (5128 Camp Road in Hamburg). They're getting ready to open their doors on Friday (9/24) and they want you to be there!

