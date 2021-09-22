Samsung Foundry Certifies Synopsys PrimeLib at 5nm, 4nm and 3nm Process Nodes
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 — Synopsys, Inc. today announced that Samsung Foundry certified the Synopsys PrimeLib unified library characterization and validation solution at 5-nanometer (nm), 4nm and 3nm process technologies, meeting advanced compute demands for next-generation designs spanning high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive, hyper-connectivity and aerospace and defense applications, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets. The certification includes accreditation of PrimeSim Continuum, a foundation of the Synopsys Custom Design Platform and integrated simulator technology embedded within the PrimeLib solution, delivering a seamless simulation experience to achieve golden-signoff quality.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0