Samsung Foundry Certifies Synopsys PrimeLib at 5nm, 4nm and 3nm Process Nodes

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 — IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”), a leader in quantum computing, provided an update on significant progress in its technological and commercialization efforts since the announcement of its transaction with dMY Technology Group Inc. III in March. Over the past six months, IonQ has demonstrated technology that is expected to allow the Company to significantly scale the power of its quantum computers, has expanded its footprint to all major cloud providers and major quantum developer languages, has launched major commercial partnerships with partners like Accenture, Softbank and the University of Maryland, and has tripled its bookings expectations for 2021. IonQ is now many steps closer to realizing its vision of solving the world’s most complex problems, transforming business, society and the planet for the better.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO