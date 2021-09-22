CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VR2 on SI Podcast: Brief Recap of UT-TTU and Look Ahead to Florida

By Jack Foster
 4 days ago
Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols tell you everything you need to know from Tennessee's 56-0 blowout of Tennessee Tech, focusing on which part of the Vols' game served as confidence boosters heading into SEC play. Florida us up this Saturday, and while Jake is not optimistic about the chances to win on the road, if Tennessee can connect on deep throws, have a strong pass-rush presence and run the ball efficiently, the Vols can make strides as a team in the Swamp. Listen for all that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! (See below)

