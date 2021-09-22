CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Tomorrow belongs to me?

By Herb Strentz
bleedingheartland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerb Strentz reflects on the state of politics after seeing a production of the musical Cabaret in Des Moines. The lyrics opening the first three verses of the song are pleasant, pastoral, reassuring:. Verse 1: The sun on the meadow is summery warm. The stag in the forest runs free.

www.bleedingheartland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP lawmakers demand actions to overturn 2020 election

Two Iowa Republican legislators have joined a multi-state effort demanding steps to overturn the 2020 presidential election. State Senator Jim Carlin and State Representative Sandy Salmon were among 41 legislators from sixteen states to sign the September 24 letter, enclosed in full below. It begins by wrongly claiming state lawmakers are “vested with the plenary power” under the U.S. Constitution to oversee presidential elections.
IOWA STATE
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Liz Cheney’s 60 Minuets Interview

In the video below you see what is probably the most in-depth interview with Liz Cheney since she voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Wyoming Republican representative Liz Cheney was interviewed by 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl on the difficulties of functioning in the Republican Party as a conservative while, at the same time, opposing Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone. "Children love it so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it," Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Poll#Iowa Democrats#The Hitler Youth#Cabaret#Nazis#Swastika#Trumpian
bleedingheartland.com

New Iowa Poll shows why GOP misled on abortion amendment

Support for abortion rights is rising among Iowa adults, according to the latest statewide survey by Selzer & Co for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. The findings illustrate why Republican lawmakers have tried to conceal the goal of their quest to add abortion language to Iowa’s constitution. DOUBLE-DIGIT SUPPORT...
DES MOINES, IA
AFP

Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

US President Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine booster on Monday and told Americans still resisting the shots that they are damaging the country. He said people who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations could get boosters once studies have been completed and he expected that all Americans would be eligible "in the near term."
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

John Oliver Tells Joe Biden to ‘Stop F–king Around and Fix’ Voter Suppression

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver broke down the attacks on voters’ rights through new, restrictive laws passed in over a dozen states. “I know that those pushing these bills claim that critics of them are completely distorting what is inside them and that any objections can simply be cleared up by a basic step,” Oliver says, citing calls from those defending the new voting bills to simply read them. “If you do actually read these bills, you quickly find that they absolutely make it harder to vote and particularly for certain people.” The talk show host highlights that those creating...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WashingtonExaminer

Spending Spree: Biden legacy at stake

In advance of a crucial, make-or-break week for President Joe Biden, in which passage of his signature $3.5 trillion tax and spending plan hangs in the balance, the administration has trotted out a new mantra to win political support for the bill. It’s based on the fanciful concept that it will cost “zero.” As Doug McKelway reports, it’s a plea that passes muster only in the minds of those who can neither add nor subtract.
POLITICS
CBS LA

‘I’m Ready’: Karen Bass Makes It Official — She’s Running For LA Mayor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rep. Karen Bass made it official Monday – she’s running for mayor of Los Angeles. “With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this – together. I’m running for mayor,” Bass said in a tweet, just a few days after reports surfaced that she was planning to run. Her campaign website also went live Monday morning to recruit volunteers, endorsements, and supporters. With my whole heart, I'm ready. Let's do this — together. I'm running for mayor.https://t.co/CLkJfFddHT — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) September 27, 2021 Bass, 67, is running to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is taking an ambassadorship to India....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy