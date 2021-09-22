Man arrested for allegedly uploading child pornography to Tumblr

IDAHO FALLS — A Denver, Colorado man who grew up in Idaho Falls is behind bars for allegedly having child pornography. Jake S. Hally, 26, is charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography. According to an affidavit of probable cause, The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that sexually explicit images of children had been uploaded to a Tumblr page tied to Hally when he lived in eastern Idaho.