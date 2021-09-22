CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mystic Story teases new 6-member girl group

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystic Story has revealed the first teaser images for a brand new girl group. As previously reported, Mystic Story's well-known trainee team Mystic Story Rookies or Mystic Story Girls are making their debut sometime this November. There were rumors actress Kim Soo Hyun of the 'A-Teen' series, former 'Unpretty Rapstar 2' contestant Moon Sua, Kim Ha Ram, Kim Si Yoon, Fukuto Mitsuki, and former 'Girls Planet 999' contestant Kim Su Yeon would make up the 6 members of the girl group, but the label has yet to confirm the news.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

TWICE’s Chaeyoung reveals the girl group are “recording” new music

TWICE member Chaeyoung has revealed that the girl group are currently working on brand-new music. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video for her photoshoot with OhBoy! magazine, the K-pop idol spoke about what she has been doing with her free time between releases from TWICE. “I’m relaxing and working,” Chaeyoung...
WORLD
Hypebae

K-Pop Group aespa Teases Debut Mini-Album, 'Savage'

Aespa, SM Entertainment‘s newest female K-pop group, is set to drop their first-ever mini-album. The anticipated release follows up on the virtual hybrid act’s hit singles, “Black Mamba” and “Next Level.”. The quartet’s management took to social media to share the record’s cover, which features futuristic 3D art. Although the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#New Girl#Mystic Story#Unpretty Rapstar 2
Soompi

September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!. The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 540 girl group members, using big data collected from August 19 to September 19.
ECONOMY
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK Lisa Dominates September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings, Co-Member Jennie, Red Velvet Joy, Girls' Generation Taeyeon Follows In A Tight Gap

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. BLACKPINK continues the revolution of girl groups as member Lisa takes over the September Girl Group Brand Reputation rankings. The Brand Reputation rankings were thoroughly measured through an analysis of consumer participation, media...
MUSIC
Soompi

Cube’s New Girl Group LIGHTSUM Hints At 1st-Ever Comeback With Intriguing Teaser

Cube Entertainment’s rookie girl group LIGHTSUM is gearing up for something new!. On September 23 at midnight KST, LIGHTSUM dropped an unexpected teaser that appears to be hinting at their first-ever comeback. Sharing an image of a blank music sheet with the words “Welcome to Lightsum World!” and “LIGHTSUM,” the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
kpopstarz.com

LIGHTSUM Comeback Confirmed: Rookie Girl Group to Release New Single

CUBE Entertainment's new girl group LIGHTSUM has confirmed their comeback with a new single!. On Sept. 23 at midnight KST, the rookie group shared an unexpected teaser that seemed to be hinting at their return. The image features a music sheet with a few notes and the words "Welcome to Lightsum World." The photo comes with the caption "Coming Soon."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Jay B prepares for release of 'FAME' feat. JUNNY with new MV teaser

Jay B is preparing to drop another music video for fans of his solo debut!. On September 26 KST, H1GHR Music unveiled a music video teaser for "FAME," a GroovyRoom-produced track on his solo debut EP 'SOMO: FUME' featuring singer-songwriter JUNNY. In the clip, Jay B is seen making his way out of the airport as an excerpt of the song's bass-led melody plays in the background.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

HOT ISSUE members are stylish 'ICONS' in their first comeback MV teaser

HOT ISSUE has dropped the MV teaser for "ICONS". The girl group is gearing up for their new comeback with the 1st single album, 'ICONS'. In this teaser, the girls pose charismatically as they flaunt their trendy looks. Previously, they have unveiled a highlight medley as well as batches of individual teasers.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Rookie group Ciipher drops new teaser for comeback MV of 'Blind'

Ciipher has dropped a new MV teaser for "Blind". In this new teaser, the boy group dances their way into the fans' hearts for a fun comeback since debut. Titled "Blind", this song and the title of the mini album suggest the idea of 'love is blind'. Ciipher debuted under RAIN Company back in March with their mini album 'An Ggulyeo'.
MUSIC
TV Fanatic

Bridgerton Season 2: First Trailer Teases New Love Story, Premiere Date

Netflix's biggest series ever is closing in on a comeback. The streamer on Saturday dropped a first-look at Bridgerton Season 2, and it's everything we hoped it would be. Simone Ashley (Sex Education) was announced as the female lead for the second season, to star opposite Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton).
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

WEi makes a mysterious discovery in MV teaser for UNIVERSE single 'Starry Night'

WEi is continuing the countdown until their new UNIVERSE single!. On September 27 KST, the OUI Entertainment rookie group unveiled a music video teaser for their upcoming UNIVERSE single "Starry Night." In the clip, titled the 'Prism version' teaser, the members continue the exploration originally seen in the previously released concept film. Toward the end, they make their way through a door and find a prism crystal protected by a tall glass case.
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: HYBE And Mnet Kick Off Audition Show “I-LAND 2” For New Girl Group

Mnet and HYBE’s joint audition program “I-LAND” is returning with a new season – this time for a new girl group!. “I-LAND” is an observation reality show that follows the creation process of next-generation K-pop artists. The first season aired via Mnet from June to September 2020 and brought forth the seven-member boy group ENHYPEN.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

Seventeen unveils the promotion scheduler for 9th mini album 'Attacca'

Seventeen has dropped the official scheduler for 'Attacca'. As announced, the boy group has already surpassed 1.4 million copies of pre-orders sold for their 9th mini album in just one day. On September 27 KST, they unveiled the scheduler for the upcoming promotion, which will officially begin on September 29 (0 AM KST) with a concept trailer.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

E'LAST make a dramatic impression with cinematic 2nd MV teaser for 'Dark Dream'

E'LAST is only days away from their latest comeback!. On September 27 KST, the E Entertainment rookie boy group unveiled their second music video teaser for "Dark Dream" the title track off of their single album of the same name. For the clip, the group combines their princely visuals with a dramatic setting and stunning orchestral background music, likely giving fans a taste of what they will hear when the full single drops.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy