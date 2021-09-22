Mystic Story teases new 6-member girl group
Mystic Story has revealed the first teaser images for a brand new girl group. As previously reported, Mystic Story's well-known trainee team Mystic Story Rookies or Mystic Story Girls are making their debut sometime this November. There were rumors actress Kim Soo Hyun of the 'A-Teen' series, former 'Unpretty Rapstar 2' contestant Moon Sua, Kim Ha Ram, Kim Si Yoon, Fukuto Mitsuki, and former 'Girls Planet 999' contestant Kim Su Yeon would make up the 6 members of the girl group, but the label has yet to confirm the news.www.allkpop.com
