It was a curious reaction from Jets coach Robert Saleh in the immediate aftermath of the Jets’ 19-14 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. On a day when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was absolutely pummeled, getting sacked six times — the last of which knocked him to the ground and snapped his head back — Saleh chose not to assign blame to those who appeared to be the obvious culprits.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO