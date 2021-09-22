2707 Poplar St, Hopewell, VA 23860

Great opportunity!! A newly built starter home with zero improvements to be made! This home boasts all new appliances, LED light fixtures throughout, washer and dryer hookup, front porch and back deck, custom built cabinetry with soft-close hinges, new paved driveway, landscape, and so much more! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house is situated on roughly .25 acres with a large front and back yard. A 1 year warranty is offered on all appliances. A 1 year builder's warranty also comes with the sale of the home.