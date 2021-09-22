ITZY reveal a bit of their choreography for the title track "LOCO" from their upcoming album 'Crazy in Love'
ITZY is just a day away from releasing their upcoming album 'Crazy In Love' and released a music video teaser. On September 23 at midnight KST, the girl group released a fresh new music video teaser in which they showed a glimpse of their choreography for their new track "LOCO." For their next comeback, the JYP girl group has prepared their 1st studio album with the title song "LOCO." The album contains 16 tracks in total, including the instrumentals for their previously released singles.www.allkpop.com
