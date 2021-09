The COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to undertake necessary but expensive measures to protect lives and support economic recovery. Fiscal constraints have heightened the imperative for every government to improve its productivity and try to “do more with less”. The agenda to boost public sector productivity, however, is not a new one and has faced many challenges in the past. Complexities in determining the inputs and outputs of the public sector, for instance, make it difficult to reach consensus within governments on how to meaningfully assess public sector productivity.

