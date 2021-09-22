What does it take to reduce flood and drought risks and build climate resilience in Eastern Africa?
Back in the 1980s, as a science loving kid, I dreamed of a futuristic world full of head-turning, innovative technologies. Indeed, some have come to life: the Internet, mobile phones, and even space travel for private citizens. Yet, there is one unexpected (and unwelcome) development that has become a part of our modern lives: climate change. The pace of global warming is accelerating. This warming continues to intensify the global water cycle, the continuous movement of water within the Earth and its atmosphere, causing changes in rainfall patterns, associated floods, and even droughts.blogs.worldbank.org
Comments / 0