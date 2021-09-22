Tigers fight off Threshers for 6-1 win

Tigers fought back after dropping the first set 20-25. The Tigers showed they were ready to fight coming back and winning the second set big. The Tigers were lead by Weaver with 29 assists on the match. Starkey and Barr put up big numbers in the front row. Starkey with 14 kills, Barr with 8 kills. Sperry had 6 kills, Weaver and Richards both had 4 kills, and DeGraw had 3 kills on the match. The Tigers had 51 digs on the match, lead by C. Albea with 16 digs and Weaver with 13 digs. Ottinger had 8 digs on the match. Tigers passed a 1.73 on the match, lead by Ottinger passing a 1.8, C. Albea passing a 1.76, and Scott passing a 1.76. The Tigers controlled the net on the defensive side too, stating 14 blocks in the match. DeGraw and Weaver both had 3 blocks in the match, along with Starkey and Sperry both having 2 blocks. Tigers had 15 aces on the match, the most in one night so far this season. Weaver and Ottinger both had 5 aces on the match.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO