Tigers fight off Threshers for 6-1 win

By tmn-admin
 5 days ago

Fort Hays State Tennis moved to 3-2 on the season with a 6-1 win over Bethel College (Kan.) on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 21) at the FHSU Tennis Courts. The Tigers won two of three doubles matches to secure the first team point, then took five of six singles matches. Two of the singles matches had to go to a tiebreak set.

