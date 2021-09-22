CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

One Modern Reason Your Mixes May Suck

By Julian Rodgers
pro-tools-expert.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a meal with the Expert’s team last week we all commented on the menu. It was presented on an iPad, which should have been a sign because the issue was that it was too long. This is a red flag for a few of us. It’s often said that there’s a correlation between the brevity of the menu and the quality of the restaurant. The thing about endless choices is that sometimes those choices are helpful. But only sometimes. Sometimes too much choice is counterproductive.

www.pro-tools-expert.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccenterdispatch.com

3 tips to turn your deck into a modern farmhouse-inspired outdoor retreat

(BPT) - When DIY maven Allison Aars purchased a ramshackle Texas farmhouse on a leap of faith, she knew her work was cut out for her. Determined to reveal the full potential of her historic farmhouse, Aars spent several years transforming her family’s home and bringing it to its current designation, The Festive Farmhouse.
HOME & GARDEN
Design Milk

Design Milk + Heymat Bring Modern Design to Your Doorstep

We don’t want the party to stop! So we’re continuing to celebrate Design Milk’s 15th anniversary by rolling out another special collaboration – this time with Heymat. The brand is one we know and love, making this exclusive doormat design really special to us. The “Diamond” mat is the second launch in our lineup of anniversary products, featuring a look inspired by the sleek lines of modern architecture and bold graphic elements. And it’s black and white, naturally! Choose from two sizes: 60 x 85cm and 85 x 150cm and make your modern doormat needs come true.
LIFESTYLE
pro-tools-expert.com

FREE Overloud Gem Mod Dimension-D- Offer Expires 27th September 2021

Overloud are giving away 1000 free licences every day for their Gem Mod plugin emulation of the famous Dimension D 1979 rackmount studio chorus unit. The Dimension unit offers a very soft and organic modulation. It was the go-to unit for vocals in the 80s and 90s but it can also be used on a full mix to increase the space perception without adding reverb. Its input section has a very musical harmonic generation when pushed into saturation.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Are Apple Silicon Native DAWs The Future?

In this week’s podcast, Julian is joined by Mark Wherry and Russ Hughes. With the recent release of Studio One 5.4, a fully native version of a DAW to add to Apple’s Logic Pro for Apple Silicon we are going to discuss the performance gains such a move has indicated and what this means for workflows and users experience.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expert#Pultec Plugins#Neve Channel Eqs#Eq#Fabfilter#Lcr#Channel Strip#Api
pro-tools-expert.com

Free Plugin - Techivation T-De-Esser

In this week's Free Plug-in, we are featuring T-De-Esser from Techivation, a free De-esser which gives premium De-essers a run for their money. T-De-Esser is a simplified and easy-to-use De-Esser that smoothes out high frequencies while maintaining a natural and musical sound. Unlike the majority of De-Esser plug-ins available, T-De-Esser gives a pure natural sound while smoothing the high-frequencies. The only noticeable difference will be the removal of harshness.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

4 Killer Synths For Cinematic Scoring And Sound Design

Launched in 2007, Urs Heckman’s timeless semi-modular was one of the original plugin ‘power synths’, and is particularly well suited to large-scale movie work, as most famously demonstrated by its pervasive presence in the soundtracks to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Indeed, all the patches used in those two classics are available in Hans Zimmer and Howard Scarr’s add-on sound pack, The Dark Zebra, which also includes a Zimmer-customised version of the synth itself, ZebraHZ.
ENTERTAINMENT
pro-tools-expert.com

Accusonus ERA 6 And SFX Cellar 2.0 Released

Accusonus has announced the release of ERA 6, their most complete audio repair suite to date, with more ways to speed up your workflow with a revamped and intelligent Audio CleanUp Assistant. This September also brings a huge update to SFX Cellar, with AI-powered search and favoriting functionality. There are...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Aspherical elements are the reason why modern lenses are so good

Whenever a new lens is announced, we always get a breakdown of the optical elements that make up the whole. So many elements in however many groups. It’s often followed by statistics about how many there are of different types of elements. Low dispersion, extra-low dispersion, aspherical, etc. But that last one, what does it mean?
MANUFACTURING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
pro-tools-expert.com

Can You Get Radio Ready Drums With Affordable Mics?

Getting “sounds like a record” drum sounds can seem like a tall order if you’re on a budget, but it’s still possible even with budget mics and some simple plugin moves. We show you how…. Getting A Great Drum Sound. Although this is a bottomless subject, most top engineers will...
TECHNOLOGY
Inverse

This one feature is the best reason to buy the Rivian R1T

The Rivian electric pickup is terrific, and you can read the full review to learn why. But the pièce de résistance is the Camp Kitchen. The Camp Kitchen is a culinary wonder that hides in a secret compartment within the R1T and deploys in 30 seconds. It includes a two-burner...
CARS
techbeacon.com

Modernize your performance testing: 6 tips for better apps

The world of application development keeps evolving at breakneck speed with respect to processes, delivery, and methodologies. But it's not just developers who are struggling to keep up with constantly changing software: This evolution is forcing test engineers to modernize their performance testing practices—and to let go of old methodologies that can't keep up.
SOFTWARE
doctortipster.com

If you are feeling low, this may be the reason

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Many people feel low but you do not know what is causing that. Many people experience this without even realizing it. If you suffer from hypoglycemia, then also you may feel low. If you do not recognize the symptoms of hypoglycemia, it can be dangerous for you. Why? Untreated mild-to-moderate hypoglycemia can cause unconsciousness, diabetes, and sometimes death as well.
HEALTH
pro-tools-expert.com

Should Pro Tools Have A Deliverables Page?

As a result of workflow changes brought about by the pandemic, Howard Bargroff, a re-recording mixer at Sonorous Trident, in the middle of a number of ongoing tv projects had to change to an online model of mixing and delivering audio, and look at delivering a number of solutions very quickly including producing all the deliverables. Howard’s experiences have led him to suggest that it would be so much easier if all DAWS had a Deliverables page. Over to you Howard…
COMPUTERS
Freethink

No more cords: one day an entire room may power up all your devices

This article is an installment of The Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here.Charging rooms may free us from the tangle of cords needed to power our electronic devices. What they are:...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Washing Machine Cleaners To Cut Through Odor And Grime

Ironic as it is, the one thing that keeps all your clothes squeaky clean needs a scrub once in a while. Otherwise, it doesn’t do its job, and can even develop an unpleasant odor over time. If your front-load washing machine cleaner is developing a mystery funk, it’s a sign that you need to invest in some washing machine cleaner. These cleaners come in all forms, from liquids to tablets, and can help remove the residue that detergent and clothing can lead to, over time. You can even make a DIY washing machine cleaner with tw cups of baking soda, two...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best wireless keyboards in 2021: Getting the perfect typing experience

Wireless keyboards are much more versatile than they used to be. Gone are the days when going wireless meant dealing with over-the-top latency and constant battery issues. These days, the wireless keyboard experience is pretty much on par with using a wired keyboard. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to pick the best wireless keyboards for your needs. Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying a wireless keyboard. For example, you’ll want to consider how the keyboard wirelessly connects to your devices. Some simply use Bluetooth, which is more convenient, but...
ELECTRONICS
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Ideas for modernizing your home office

The pandemic transformed the way Americans lived and worked. While public health restrictions are lifting, many people may continue to work from home at least part of the time. More than half (54%) of employed adults whose job responsibilities can be done from home say they’d want to work from home all or most of the time when the coronavirus outbreak is over, according to a recent Pew Research survey.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tlnt.com

The Reason Behind the Great Resignation That No One Is Talking About

Record-high quit rates have business leaders freaking out about The Great Resignation. The phrase itself has become a trending tagline, just like “the war for talent,” “the skills shortage,” and other fear-mongering monikers we’ve heard over the years. What’s fueling this phenomenon, you might ask? The root cause is companies’...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy