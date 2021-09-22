Practice Manager, Digital Development, Eastern and Southern Africa
Isabel Neto is the Digital Development Practice Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa at the World Bank. Isabel has had a long-term engagement in the digital development sector, with over 15 years of experience managing a wide range of projects covering areas with a focus on access to services, and network expansion, sector reform, regulation, and the development of public-private partnerships. Her experience cuts across sectors, having spent a number of years as World Bank energy portfolio coordinator for the Pacific. Her regional focus has been Africa and the Pacific but also stretching to Europe, Latin America, and South Asia.blogs.worldbank.org
Comments / 0