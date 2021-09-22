CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French luxury group LVMH seeks 25,000 young staff in recruitment drive

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – LVMH aims to hire 25,000 people under 30 years of age by the end of 2022, the French luxury behemoth said on Wednesday, as it accelerates recruitment to meet brisk demand for high end goods. The European luxury sector has seen a fast pace of growth in...

Louis Vuitton
