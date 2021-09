When it comes to putting on big festivals, I don't think anyone does it better than the town of Fruita. I'm sure the kiddos were disappointed there wasn't a carnival this year, but that doesn't mean Fruita Fall Festival wasn't as good as ever. Festival organizers made sure there would be plenty of fun for the kids including bounce houses, face painting, carnival games, and some kid-friendly axe throwing. Oh, and by the way, they are hoping to be able to find a traveling carnival for next year's event.

FRUITA, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO