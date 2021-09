Binghamton Mayor Richard David has announced what we've been hearing for a while now about the current Water Street parking ramp. And that news is, it will soon be no more. In his press release, Mayor David announced the demolition to occur after the Christmas holiday to make way for mixed-use housing and parking development. The picture looks rather cool. Certainly much better the eyesore we have currently. Whenever I park in this ramp, I'm nervous about being there. It's been around for 50 years.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO