CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Bob Dylan teaches us about love (Author - Manning Patston)

By Alexpeter
Odyssey
Odyssey
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259ny2_0c4Z0lBx00

Bob Dylan, the dexterous singer/songwriter, poet and painter, leaves his fans with little more than breadcrumbs to follow

If you thought learning how to tie a tie was gruelling, try getting Dylan to label his music. For decades, Dylan has become infamous for slamming, or downright ignoring the press. During most interviews, the wordsmith keeps his answers vague and esoteric, leaving listeners famished and clueless. Heck, when he was awarded the Nobel Prize for creating "new poetic expressions within the great American songwriting tradition", he didn't even show up. News flash - Dylan doesn't give a rats what you think.

All his evasiveness leads us to look solely across his records to find answers. And while his lyrics are cryptic, they are laden with sharp observation, rich discoveries, and musings to ponder over. It's in this published material that we learn lessons about ourselves and the world we inhabit. Lessons of war, lessons of politics, lessons of class. Lessons of life, lessons of death. Most potently I'd argue, are Dylan's lessons on love. If you care to indulge, I'd love to scour over the artists' most memorable quips and discuss the nuggets of truth that have shaped my perceptions of love. Love in all forms, gentle and fierce.

Love grows stronger with time

If love is a burning fire, time can do one of two things. One, it can slowly extinguish the flames until it becomes ash; forgotten and distant. Two, it can be the gasoline, making the fire burn brighter than ever before. This is why memories of love often feel so visceral. They etch into your daily conscious, influencing your decisions and outlook to a severe degree.

"Please, see if her hair hangs long

If it rolls and flows all down her breast

Please, see for me if her hair's hangin' long

'Cause that's the way I remember her best"

For Dylan on Girl From The North Country (1963), the memory is so vivid that it dare not be tainted with. Even the way the hair fell on his old partner is so precious that it must remain intact. At least in his mind, because that's where it can rest; peacefully and permanently. Here, Dylan teaches us that time cuts the fat, leaving only the strongest feelings behind.

Love cannot be forced

Have you been in a relationship where no one's in the wrong, but the whole affair feels stale? You've climbed to the top of the ladder but the view doesn't live up to the promise. It's unfortunately a pretty common situation. If you reach this point, the best thing to do (probably!) is gently close the relationship, even though it's going to be rough for your partner.

You say you're lookin' for someone

Who's never weak but always strong

To protect you and defend you

Whether you are right or wrong

Someone to open each and every door

But it ain't me, babe

It Ain't Me Babe (1964) kisses off a dying relationship in the most blatant manner possible, teaching listeners that ending a relationship is a necessary hurt. The single encourages us to seek passionate love and never to settle for anything less. There's a liberating feeling that comes from this knowledge. Best to take it and run fast.

Love can turn spiteful

When your lover hops on a plane, leaves for another or takes time to themselves, it doesn't take long for an ego to bruise. A connection once dearly valued has been discarded and deprioritized. The radical change can make you wonder if it even meant anything in the first place.

"She takes just like a woman

Yes, she does, she makes love just like a woman

Yes, she does, and she aches just like a woman

But she breaks just like a little girl"

Nothing captures this bitter aftertaste quite like the sneer of Just Like A Women (1966), which unfairly focuses on the partner's actions, instead of ones own. The protagonist is unreasonable and snarky, but they portray a real feeling that's all too easy to fall into. With vivid imagery bringing life to the tilted scene, "her fog, her amphetamines, and her pearls", spiteful love becomes a lesson seldom forgotten.

Love reveals love

Have you noticed that even the most cliche-ridden love songs hit harder when you're in a relationship (or recently out of one)? This isn't a coincidence. As soon as you've revelled in the feverish delights of intense love - you'll see it in everything. For Dylan, the catalyst to this epiphany was reading the works of an Italian poet from the 13th century. He reveals this in Tangled Up In Blue (1975), a song that took him "10 years to live and 2 years to write".

And every one of them words rang true

And glowed like burnin' coal

Pourin' off of every page

Like it was written in my soul

From me to you

Tangled up in blue

When all the signs on the street point back to love, you know you're in deep. As the associations roll in, it'll get harder and harder to close the blinds

Love is about sacrifice

The blistering fact is... if your love is indeed real, you'll sacrifice anything to have it. The book of Job (Old Testament), Benigni's WWII film Life Is Beautiful, and thousands of other retellings explore this unflinching realisation. Of course, Dylan's portrayal on Make You Feel My Love (1997) struck a chord with creatives everywhere, from Billie Joel to Adele.

I'd go hungry, I'd go black and blue

I'd go crawling down the avenue

No, there's nothing that I wouldn't do

To make you feel my love

When we're swept up in the euphoric rush of young love, giving up everything is easy. The real test comes over time. Will you crawl down the avenue year after year to prove your love? What is it worth to you? These are the questions that surface when such selfless claims are sung so adamantly.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Bob Dylan Coming To Pittsburgh In November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Pittsburgh this fall. Dylan will bring his Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour to UPMC Events Center in Moon on Nov. 15. The tour kicks off in Milwaukee before ending in D.C. He’ll also be in Hersey and play two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cumberland County Sentinel

Bob Dylan to perform in Hershey in November

Hershey Entertainment announced Monday that Bob Dylan will be coming to Hershey Theatre in November. Dylan is resuming his Never-Ending Tour that will cover locations worldwide between 2021 and 2024. The U.S. concerts of his fall tour begin in the Midwest on Nov. 2 and continue into the Northeast into early December.
HERSHEY, PA
bigtakeover.com

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) (Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings)

An intriguing, five-disc hodgepodge, Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) is the musical equivalent of the stray drawer where you toss random items that don’t have a better place to go. There’s some cool stuff in there, a little junk and plenty of things worth keeping, even if it’s not quite clear why. Overlapping with the Trouble No More entry in the Bootleg Series, but not duplicating any cuts, this 57-track extravaganza draws on the stretch when Bob Dylan recorded the Shot of Love, Infidels and Empire Burlesque albums. Ranging from loose rehearsals not originally intended for release, to outtakes (including otherwise-overlooked Dylan compositions) and alternate takes, to a few live performances, Springtime offers a lot to chew on, especially for serious Bob scholars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Was Bob Dylan Good in the Eighties? A New Edition of ‘The Bootleg Series’ Makes Us Think the Answer is ‘Yes’

The Eighties are widely regarded as the low point of Bob Dylan’s entire career, a time when he struggled to find relevance in the MTV era and released a series of tacky, rudderless albums that were savaged by fans and critics. Even Dylan himself refuses to defend his output from the time. “[I was] pretty whitewashed and wasted out professionally,” he recalled in his 2004 memoir Chronicles: Volume One. “I’m in the bottomless pit of cultural oblivion. You name it. I can’t shake it.”  But the newest chapter of the bootleg series, Springtime In New York (1980-1985), forces us to reevaluate...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Adele
arcamax.com

Bob Dylan to resume Never-Ending Tour in November

Fans who worried that the pandemic may have finally brought an end to Bob Dylan's so-called Never-Ending Tour can rest easy: He just announced his first batch of tour dates for November. Minnesota isn't listed among the shows so far – Dylan has a habit of returning to his home...
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

Bob Dylan Coming To Boston For One Show In November

BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Dylan is coming to Boston. The legendary folk singer and Nobel Prize winner announced his Fall tour Monday. He will play the Wang Theatre on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the...
BOSTON, MA
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passionate Love#Your Love#Love Songs#Aches#American#Italian
IBTimes

Sarah Harding Net Worth: How Rich Was She Before Her Death?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress and model who was most famous for being a member of the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. She died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was 39. At the time of her death, Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from...
MUSIC
Benzinga

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Clint Eastwood

This Friday will see the release of “Cry Macho,” the latest film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood. The release from AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. is expected to be a commercial hit, making the 91-year-old actor/director the oldest Hollywood legend to reign at the box office. Eastwood has...
MOVIES
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

'You could see the break up happening from day one': What really went wrong for The Beatles

Let It Be was the album that brought The Beatles’ career to an end, and with it the 1960s. Recorded in 1969, it marked just seven years from the artless simplicity of the group’s first single, Love Me Do – written when Paul McCartney was 16 and ‘sagging off ’ from school. Seven years that encompassed a breathtaking growth in songwriting and performing artistry, fan hysteria and dabblings with drugs and Eastern mysticism. The Beatles had ascended to Olympian heights, becoming the biggest-selling group of all time, reinventing popular music for ever.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Ringo Starr Says New ‘Get Back’ Film Reveals The Beatles Joy In Recording

Ringo Starr has nothing but high praise for director Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back mini-series — lauding it for showing the happiness the Beatles felt recording the material that became their Let It Be album. The Beatles – Get Back will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
MOVIES
wfav951.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release ‘Abbey Road’

It was 52 years ago Sunday (September 26th, 1969) that the Beatles' final album, Abbey Road, was released. Although the Let It Be album was released the next year featuring earlier unreleased tracks, Abbey Road was the last album the group recorded together. The album's working title had been Everest — after a brand of cigarettes their engineer Geoff Emerick smoked — before the group simply chose the name of the street where their recording studio was located.
MUSIC
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
676
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy