September 22, 2021 - The Shelbyville Lady Dragon volleyball team dominated the Waskom Lady Wildcats in their September 17, 2021, matchup. The Lady Dragons took the first set by a relatively close margin 25-21 and had an even more defining win on the second set, taking that one 25-13. The Lady Wildcats clawed their way back but got their paws scorched as the Lady Dragons completed their third set win 25-17.