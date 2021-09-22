Fiery Crash Kills Driver in Lake County
A suspected DUI driver speeding in Lake County has died after crashing into a tree. It happened Monday afternoon when the man drove off the edge of Highway 20 east of Bachelor Valley Road hitting two trees and flipping his vehicle. He was thrown from his Mercedes and later died of his injuries. The crash caused a fire which spread to nearby vegetation. The small fire was quickly contained by firefighters. The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.www.ksro.com
