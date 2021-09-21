State Reaches First Union Agreement For Vaccine Mandate In Illinois’ Congregate Facilities
Governor JB Pritzker announced Illinois’ first union agreement requiring vaccines for certain state workers in congregate facilities. The agreement covers approximately 260 supervisory employees at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) which are represented by VR-704. Employees must receive their first shot by October 14, 2021. Should an employee elect a two-dose vaccine, they must receive the second shot by November 18.www.effinghamradio.com
