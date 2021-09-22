CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Passes Cannabis Banking Legislation As Part Of National Defense Authorization Bill

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
 5 days ago
A massive step for legitimizing the cannabis industry in the U.S. has taken another tentative step forward. Members of the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday night to include the SAFE Banking Act in the National Defense Authorization Act just before the latter's passage, Bloomberg reports. The defense spending bill now moves to the Senate, which has declined to advance the SAFE Banking Act the four previous times it reached that chamber on its own.

pymnts

US House Committee to Consider Bill to Decriminalize Cannabis

The House has introduced a bill to decriminalize marijuana, per the official text of the bill. The bill explains that those communities harmed the most by cannabis prohibition have benefited the least from the legal marijuana marketplace, and have suffered a “legacy of racial and ethnic injustices,” along with “the disproportionate collateral consequences of 80 years of cannabis prohibition enforcement, [which] now limits participation in the industry.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefreshtoast.com

Will Cannabis Banking Reform End Up On Biden’s Desk Along With The Defense Bill?

Some key senators, including Chuck Schumer and Cory Booker, have insisted on passing comprehensive justice-focused marijuana legalization first. The U.S. House of Representatives approved a large-scale defense spending bill on Thursday, just days after passing cannabis banking reform which was part of the legislation. So, it seems that cannabis banking could end up on President Biden’s desk along with the all-important defense budget.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

House Passes Defense Authorization Bill With $23.9B Topline Increase, 13 Battleforce Ships

The House on Thursday passed the annual defense policy bill with a $23.9 billion increase to the defense top line and a significant boost to the Navy’s shipbuilding account. In a 316-113 vote Thursday evening, the lower chamber passed the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, authorizing a total of $768 billion for defense spending. Despite Democrats’ efforts to cut defense spending, including an attempt to reverse the $23.9 billion increase the House Armed Services approved earlier this month, the House passed the bill that authorized the funding boost.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ed Perlmutter
marijuanamoment.net

House Officially Passes Defense Bill With Marijuana Banking Protections, But Key Senators May Block Path Ahead

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a large-scale defense spending bill that includes an amendment to shield banks that works with state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators. Now advocates and industry stakeholders are left wondering: what’s the fate of the reform in the Senate? And can it make it to the president’s desk?
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

House passes sweeping military appropriations bill

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of sweeping legislation to appropriate funds for the military on Thursday following lengthy debate that started days earlier. The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 passed 316-113 in a Thursday night vote with 38 Democrats and...
WASHINGTON, DC
news9.com

US House Passes Defense Spending Bill In Rare Show Of Bipartisanship

In what would seem an increasingly rare show of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives came together Thursday night in overwhelming support of a defense spending bill that would appropriate significantly more money to the military than President Biden proposed. The vote was 316-113 and capped...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

House passes $768 billion defense spending bill, despite GOP opposition

The Democratic-controlled House approved a wide-ranging bipartisan defense policy bill Thursday despite strong opposition from a conservative wing of the Republican Party. The House voted 316-113 in favor of the $768 billion defense measure after lawmakers spent hours debating hundreds of amendments. The bill, which guides Pentagon policy and would cover the fiscal year 2022, is about 5 percent more than the previous year’s bill. Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., the committee's ranking member, introduced the Senate's version of the bill Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#National Defense#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#House#Bloomberg#Btig#Ndaa
The State Journal

Springfield National Guard base would get millions in defense bill passed by US House

The annual spending bill for the U.S. Department of Defense currently includes $10 million for a National Guard unit stationed at Springfield's airport. The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday night 316-113 with bipartisan approval. At the request of Illinois National Guard Adjutant Gen. Richard Neely, a major general, $10 million is included in the bill to fund a new base civil engineering complex for the 183d Wing of the Air Guard stationed at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Credit Union Times

CUs See 3 Important Wins in Defense Bill Passed by House

Different year. Same results – kind of. The annual political musical chairs competition between banks and credit unions ended as it has in years past — with the banking industry left standing. Thursday night, the House of Representatives passed the $778 billion FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act with a bipartisan vote of 316-113.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CoinDesk

US House Passes National Defense Act Containing Crypto Provision

The U.S. House of Representatives has included a crypto provision in this year’s version of the annual defense budget bill. The National Defense Authorization Act, which lays out the policy guidelines for defense and authorizes military spending, includes a provision from the Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act. The defense bill generally receives wide bipartisan support and is seen as a must-pass bill. Tacking the provision onto the bill, which the House passed on Thursday, signals a chance the crypto provision could soon pass into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
La Crosse Tribune

Kind votes to pass Defense Authorization Act

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has voted to pass the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Congress’ annual defense authorization bill. The bipartisan bill supports service members and their families, invests in technology and innovation, and bolsters our national security. “I was glad to see the National Defense...
LA CROSSE, WI
bizmagsb.com

Defense Legislation with Louisiana priorities secured by Congressman Johnson passes through House

WASHINGTON — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today voted in support of the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote. The legislation funds major priorities for our country’s national defense and for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, which is home...
LOUISIANA STATE
Roll Call Online

House passes major defense policy bill

The House passed, 316-113, its version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act Thursday after sifting through hundreds of amendments, setting the stage for the $768 billion measure to be enacted into law. Debate on the bill began Tuesday and stretched into Thursday night as lawmakers debated and voted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
