House Passes Cannabis Banking Legislation As Part Of National Defense Authorization Bill
A massive step for legitimizing the cannabis industry in the U.S. has taken another tentative step forward. Members of the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday night to include the SAFE Banking Act in the National Defense Authorization Act just before the latter's passage, Bloomberg reports. The defense spending bill now moves to the Senate, which has declined to advance the SAFE Banking Act the four previous times it reached that chamber on its own.www.bisnow.com
