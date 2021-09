Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The three-hour special follows gymnast Aly Raisman on her journey of healing, meeting with other survivors of child sexual abuse and the traumas that came with it. Through sharing and validating their stories and insights, this community of survivors are reminded that they are never alone in their journey and that there is hope. Tarana Burke, founder of the meToo movement, will exclusively hold a conversation with Aly. The third hour will be a roundtable discussion with experts and advocates — including Raisman, Anton Gunn and Rachael Denhollander — on how to help prevent child sexual abuse while providing tools on how to move forward.

