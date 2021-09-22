Pennsylvania law leaves medical cannabis patients at risk for DUI prosecution, Senate hearing reveals
(The Center Square) – Three years ago, medical cannabis patient Jesse Roedts told state troopers at a sobriety checkpoint that some of the drug was in his car. That admission, he said, prompted a search of his vehicle, a field sobriety test – which he passed – and a blood draw to confirm his impairment. The latter revealed carboxy THC in his system, triggering a DUI charge and costing him thousands in court and attorneys fees to fight.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0