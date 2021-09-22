Dawson Springs Schools institute Test to Stay program
Dawson Springs Independent Schools is utilizing the Test to Stay program and has implemented an incentive program for students who get vaccinated. Similar to the program in Christian County, students who are close contacts of a positive case in school will have the option of testing for the first six days of what would be their quarantine program and that will allow them to remain in school so long as their tests come back negative.whopam.com
