Trojans Wired podcast speculates on Mario Cristobal possibly going home to Miami

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal spoke for 20 minutes with reporters on Monday afternoon, as the Ducks begin preparation for Stony Brook. The full transcript is below. “First off, thank you for being here today. I want to start off by thanking all of the fans who were there in-person in Columbus this past weekend, because they were incredible. Tremendous boost. We felt their energy. We thanked them for being out there. Their belief and their support, and also the entire country we felt it. Everyone back here in Eugene and in the state of Oregon. We even got all sorts of messages from places like New York City; just really supporting the Ducks. Really thankful for that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO