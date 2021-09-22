CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Trojans Wired podcast speculates on Mario Cristobal possibly going home to Miami

By Don Smalley
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pac-12 season is hardly underway and there’s speculation all over the internet on where Mario Cristobal will go next. Rumors have been swirling ever since the Ducks upset Ohio State and USC fired Clay Helton all in the span of 48 hours. While it’s assumed Cristobal isn’t headed to USC because, let’s face it, he can’t accomplish anything at USC that he’s already proven he can do at Oregon. It wouldn’t be a move to improve his career. Quite the opposite.

duckswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal pushes back when asked about USC job opening

With the USC football head coaching job opening up recently, multiple top names in the sport have emerged as possible candidates to fill the job. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is one coach associated with the opening left by Clay Helton, but when FOX Sports’ Doug Gottlieb pressed Cristobal on the issue on The Doug Gottlieb Show, the Oregon head coach did not appear to be interested in the conversation. Below is the interaction between Gottlieb and Cristobal.
OREGON STATE
USA Today

USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Ohio State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
On3.com

USC Football: Mario Cristobal buyout clause could limit interest

Following the news that USC fired Clay Helton on Monday afternoon, the college football world exploded with a list of potential replacements. One name featured on many of those lists is Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, who recently knocked off a Top-5 Ohio State team on the road. Despite the potential rumors, USA Today’s Dan Wolken believes there are too many obstacles in the way of that hire.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Mario Cristobal Repeatedly Tells Doug Gottlieb 'Go Ducks' In Response to USC Questions

Mario Cristobal, the head football coach at Oregon, went on Doug Gottlieb's radio show today and Gottlieb asked Cristobal about his name coming up as a potential candidate for the now vacant USC job. Cristobal said, "Go Ducks," in response. Gottlieb then pressed, asking if there was any chance he would have a conversation with USC about the job. Cristobal against stated, "Go Ducks."
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mario Cristobal
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said in his Stony Brook week press conference

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal spoke for 20 minutes with reporters on Monday afternoon, as the Ducks begin preparation for Stony Brook. The full transcript is below. “First off, thank you for being here today. I want to start off by thanking all of the fans who were there in-person in Columbus this past weekend, because they were incredible. Tremendous boost. We felt their energy. We thanked them for being out there. Their belief and their support, and also the entire country we felt it. Everyone back here in Eugene and in the state of Oregon. We even got all sorts of messages from places like New York City; just really supporting the Ducks. Really thankful for that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pac 12#Ducks#Usc#Trojans Wired#Usa Today#Espn#Michigan State
The Spun

Mario Cristobal Has 2-Word Response To USC Job Rumors

Coming off the heels of one of the biggest wins in Oregon football history, head coach Mario Cristobal has received plenty of publicity. And, as you might have expected, he’s being linked to the USC opening. The Pac-12 has taken the college football world by storm this week. The Ducks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
saturdaytradition.com

Mario Cristobal made sure Oregon didn't disrespect Ohio State following upset win

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was pretty classy following his team’s big upset win over the Buckeyes on Saturday. After he shook hands with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, he wanted to make sure no one on his team put anything near the logo. That’s a stark contrast to what happened when Oklahoma upset Ohio State in Columbus a few years ago as Baker Mayfield planted the Sooners flag right on the logo.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Mario Cristobal and Miami, Stanford and the Orgerons

The most amazing thing about Mario Cristobal’s head-coaching career is not that he has taken the SEC model of physical, disciplined football and transferred it to Oregon. It’s that he didn’t get the chance to do it at Miami, where he was an offensive lineman on two national championship teams, finishing his career in 1992 with a record of 44-4. I don’t mean this as a shot at Manny Diaz, whom Miami hired three years ago, or for that matter Mark Richt, who coached the Hurricanes from 2016-18. But the Hurricanes that got waxed by Alabama and had to fight to beat a good Appalachian State team? They’d lose to the Ducks, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy