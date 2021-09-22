Two dead at west Cobb home after domestic dispute, police standoff

Two people are dead from gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute and police standoff at a west Cobb home, the Cobb County Police Department said. Police responded to a domestic dispute around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Brinkley Road, located off Antioch Road in the Lost Mountain area. Reports indicated a male family member had fired a gun, police said. Several other family members were outside the home when police arrived, and the male suspect had barricaded himself inside.