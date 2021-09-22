St. Peter’s, NJCU, & HCCC combine for $3.2M in federal funds to support Hispanic Serving Institutions
St. Peter’s University, New Jersey City University, and Hudson County Community College combined for $3,186,480 in federal funds to support Hispanic Serving Institutions. The U.S. Department of Education gave a total of $6,559,034 to support six Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) across New Jersey. There are 539 non-profit HSIs across the country and 20 in the Garden State.hudsoncountyview.com
