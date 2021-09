Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is currently trading at $44.65, its highest level in roughly three months. We can't truly discuss an airline stock without addressing the COVID-19 impact that has been in the headlines. Delta Air Lines was one of the first major companies to take action to persuade employees to get vaccinated. As of Sept. 23, DAL announced an 82% employee vaccination just three weeks following the implementation of a $200/month health insurance surcharged for unvaccinated employees.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO