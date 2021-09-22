If you're under the age of 30, the luxury fashion giant behind Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and more may want to hire you

Specially designed Louis 200 commemorative trunks in celebration of house founder Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial from Paralympic swimmer Théo Curin. It’s time to celebrate! August marked a very special date for the House of Louis Vuitton: the 200th anniversary of fashion icon Monsieur Louis Vuitton, born in Anchay, France, in 1821. Entrepreneur, innovator and consummate tastemaker, Vuitton created the exquisitely refined aesthetic that continues to define the maison today. In tribute, the fashion house that bears his name will commence a yearlong birthday bash with the commissioning of 200 talented visionaries who will design its famous boutique windows to showcase the upcoming fall/winter season. All of these artistes—which may include painters, skateboarders, writers, curators, dancers, musicians, architects, botanists, poet activists, aviation engineers, tapestry artists, directors, astrologers, stylists, astronauts, glovemakers, Paralympic swimmers, countertenors, drag queens and many more—represent what Vuitton embodied: excellence, superior imagination and expression, and passion. Each will be tasked with a f lat lid box measuring 50 by 50 by 100 centimeters (the very dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk circa 1850) and the instruction to create without limitations. The exciting panoramas of creativity will be seen in Louis Vuitton boutique windows around the globe.
