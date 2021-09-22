If you're under the age of 30, the luxury fashion giant behind Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and more may want to hire you

Jimin's airport fashion has always been a hot topic, not just among fans and netizens but also among media outlets. He mesmerizes with his outfit of choice along with how he carries it. His supermodel body with his long legs, tiny waist, and slim body frame, coupled with his clear and milky skin, all work together to create an impressionable look. Jimin is able to make any outfit work for him with how he blends everything and with his perfect body proportions, even though most people would not be able to pull off the same look. It is no wonder that he was named as a member of the #BoF Class of 2019, which consists of individuals who are deemed to shape the global fashion industry.

