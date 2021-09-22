CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're under the age of 30, the luxury fashion giant behind Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and more may want to hire you

By Mimosa Spencer
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench fashion giant LVMH wants to hire 25,000 employees under 30. It's part of an effort to lure younger consumers to labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior. LVMH said it's a 20% increase in its hiring target over previous years.

