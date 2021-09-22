CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ariana Grande Recalls Living at an L.A. Hotel During ‘Victorious’ Auditions

By LOWDOWN
hot1061.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande — who made her television breakthrough on Nickelodeon’s Victorious in 2010 — stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Sept. 20) to share what it was like moving to Los Angeles for the first time at age 14 in the hopes of becoming a star. In honor...

www.hot1061.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

How Ariana Grande is shaking up The Voice

When the NBC singing competition returns for season 21, it will have a new coach in Ariana Grande. The pop superstar is joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend in this season's battle to crown the next great singer. Not only does Grande's massive following bring more attention to the new season, but her talent and personality should make her formidable coach.
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Gymani The Voice 2021 Audition “POV” Ariana Grande, Season 21

Gymani performs “POV” by Ariana Grande, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. It was a four-chair turn for Gymani. Startattle.com – The Voice. Chair turns: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton. Result: Advanced to Battles. Gymani The Voice 2021 Audition “POV” Ariana Grande, Season 21. Gymani “POV” The...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas LP Features Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande

Kelly Clarkson has announced the tracklist for her new When Christmas Comes Around album, and the new project features duets with Chris Stapleton, Brett Eldredge, and Ariana Grande. Kelly shared a video with the tracklist on Instagram last night (9/22). She wrote, “Alright, y’all! I can’t keep this one a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Elizabeth Gillies
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 2 recap: Did Ariana Grande or John Legend use their blocks? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 21’s premiere week continued on September 21 with Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson all continuing to build their teams during the blind auditions. Since Blake and Kelly used their blocks during Monday’s episode, that meant only Ariana and John still had the power in their pocket to block a rival coach from acquiring an artist for their teams. Did either of them use their blocks in Tuesday’s episode, or did they hold onto them for a bit longer? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande Blocks Blake Shelton Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Premiere

Ariana Grande will soon be featured on The Voice and people can’t seem to get enough. While her fans are generating insane amounts of buzz, the contestants are just as excited to interact with the pop sensation. In fact, they have already been lining up for the opportunity to make it on Team Ariana.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kelly Clarkson Show
Elle

Why Ariana Grande Skipped the 2021 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande opted to skip the MTV VMAs this evening in Brooklyn. The singer was not seen on the Brooklyn red carpet, although she is up for multiple awards. Grande is nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Pop Song (“Positions”), and Best Choreography (“34+35”). Grande lost Best Pop Song to Olivia Rodrigo, and with her other nominations in competitive categories (and the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing), it's understandable why she chose to stay home for the evening.
MUSIC
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Man Flashes Knife, Arrested Outside Of Ariana Grande's Home

Ariana Grande's Hollywood home was a scene on Friday night (September 10) when an intruder showed up at the pop titan’s residence in the middle of the evening. Law enforcement sources close to TMZ revealed that Aaron Brown, 23, showed up to Grande’s home around 2 AM, demanded to see the singer and refused to leave when security showed up. He then pulled out a knife. LAPD was called to the scene and arrested him on the spot. Brown is currently facing a felony brandishing charge for the incident.
CELEBRITIES
NBC4 Columbus

PREVIEW: Ariana Grande electrifies new season of ‘The Voice’

(NBC) – The new fall TV season begins tonight night on NBC, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the new season of “The Voice,” largely because of the arrival of a new coach, one of the biggest, and certainly most followed, pop stars on the planet: Ariana Grande. Ariana...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Ariana Grande Brought Range to The Voice Season Premiere

America’s sweetheart Ariana Grande wasted no time becoming the heart and soul of The Voice season 21, simultaneously the Paula, the Simon, and the Randy. To kick off the new season, coaches sang a medley of “Respect” by Aretha Franklin and “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave, where — and we can say this because we’re all music lovers here — Ari and Kelly blew the boys out of the water. Even Chrissy Teigen and Gwen Stefani would have to admit it. Sorry to these men! Later, Grande continued to establish dominance over the panel, interrupting John Legend to hit her custom buzzer … which fully blasted “thank u, next” throughout the venue. “Did you just do ‘thank u, next?’” Kelly Clarkson screeched as she fell out of her chair laughing. “That’s awesome. Ariana wins for the day.” Who’s idea was it to make the buzzer sing and can we get them a raise? Ariana Grande’s The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
at40.com

Ariana Grande's Soul Left Her Body During The Voice Contestant 'POV' Cover

On Tuesday night's (September 21) episode of The Voice, the Georgia-born singer Gymani performed Ariana Grande's "POV," blowing away the song's original singer. "That's your song now," Grande told Gymani, later adding that "I swear to god, for the rest of my life, I'm going to be like, 'Oh, I'm covering Gymani's song.'"
MUSIC
kezi.com

'The Voice' returns and Ariana Grande makes her debut

"The Voice" returned for a new season on Monday with Ariana Grande and the show's newest coach. "I've been watching 'The Voice' for years and I wanted to be a coach. This is my first season and I'd like to think I'm here to win," Grande said. She is coaching...
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Do Blake Shelton And Ariana Grande Get Along?

Blake Shelton, like many other musicians, have seen the power of Ariana Grande when it comes to moving albums — so much so that she actually blocked Shelton from getting a No. In the past, 1 album. Shelton joked that Grande would be the No. 1 spot over him in an interview with People, saying his “dreams were destroyed,” when she released her third studio album “Dangerous Woman” on the same day as his “If I’m Honest” album in 2016. “I released the album, and I had some momentum going at that point musically,” he said. “I was excited thinking that this might be my chance to have the No. 1 album in the country.”
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Ariana Grande Working With Nile Rodgers On New Album

Chic legend and guitarist Nile Rodgers has confirmed that he is working with Ariana Grande on her new album. Speaking to The Sun, Rodgers revealed that he was asked by Ryan Tedder to produce a song that the singers fellow The Voice coach, John Legend had co-written for her new album.
MUSIC
hot1061.com

ELON MUSK & GRIMESSPLIT AFTER 3 YEARS AND BABY X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk and Grimes are calling it quits … they’ve broken up after 3 years of dating. The SpaceX and Tesla honcho says he’s “semi-separated” from Grimes … though he says they are still on good terms and are co-parenting their 1-year-old son, the famously named, X Æ A-Xii Musk.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy