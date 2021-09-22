Disney Stock Eyes Rebound After Credit Suisse Comments
Media and entertainment name Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is making headlines again this week, after Credit Suisse said yesterday's selloff was an overreaction, and noted the stock could soon bounce over 27%. On Tuesday, CEO Bob Chapek warned the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant is delaying production of titles slated for release in the fourth quarter, leading to a lower-than-expected subscriber growth forecast. Still, Chapek said the company remains "very bullish and confident" in long-term subscription growth for streaming service Disney+. At last check, shares were up 1.5% to trade at $173.70.www.schaeffersresearch.com
