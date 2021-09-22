Disney Stock Eyes Rebound After Credit Suisse Comments

Stock futures are lower to begin what could be another volatile week on Wall Street. Tech stocks are already taking a beating this morning, with names like Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA), all sporting pre-market losses, thanks to a surge in the 10-year Treasury yield -- which is now sitting at its highest level since June. At last check, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are just above breakeven, sporting a 40-point rise, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are sinking into the red. Looking ahead, lawmakers in Washington D.C. are attempting to avoid a government shutdown, with the hopes of passing a new budget by the end of September.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO