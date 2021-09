Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of New Amsterdam on NBC, called "More Joy." New Amsterdam returned for Season 4 with a premiere that got off to a much happier start than Season 3 last spring, but things couldn't go too well for too long. At the hospital, a series of deliberately-set fires was endangering a whole lot of lives and forced Iggy (Tyler Labine) to turn to a dangerous source for help, while Max (Ryan Eggold) faced a different problem on the personal front when Helen (Freema Agyeman) put a damper on the post-hookup afterglow by saying that she intends to move back to London after her experience there in the Season 3 finale. Max ultimately made the big decision to move with her, but a new "bad guy" is on the way to mess up his plans.

