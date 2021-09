I've pulled hard for this team and spent money attending and supporting Clemson and Clemson football for 42 years. I appreciate Dabo Swinney's commitment and results over the past 10 years, and I also note his defensiveness and his decision to divide the alumni and fan base when he has not spent a day on campus when he has not been paid to be at Clemson. I believe Dabo has reversed his position on "liking Clemson fans having "best is the standard" expectations.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO