Poquette recognized with U of M Extension's Kern Scholarship

The W&M Hazing Prevention Coalition (HPC) will recognize National Hazing Prevention Week (NHPW) with activities and resources between September 20th and October 3rd. We believe that no one should be harmed or demeaned in pursuit of belonging at W&M. Our recognition week activities are focused on things you can DO, things you should KNOW, and opportunities to LEARN more about hazing prevention.

7 DAYS AGO