CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Poquette recognized with U of M Extension's Kern Scholarship

By Michelle Vlasak
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspelund Ever Readies 4-H'er Hayden Poquette was one of 14 outstanding 4-H youth and alumni across Minnesota who stood out among approximately 110 applications. Poquette was honored with the Kern Scholarship, a $1,500 scholarship for entering freshman attending one of the University of Minnesota campuses or an institution within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better to quality.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Bergschneider earns Chancellor's Scholarship

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has awarded a Chancellor’s Scholarship to Bethany Bergschneider of Franklin. The scholarship is SIU’s top freshman award, covering tuition, mandatory fees and room and board for four years. Bergschneider is the daughter of Paul and Janie Bergschneider and a May graduate of Franklin High School. While...
CARBONDALE, IL
The Daily Collegian

Penn State recognized for excellence in community-engaged scholarship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State has been selected by the Engagement Scholarship Consortium (ESC) to receive the 2021 Ryan, Moser, Reilly Excellence in Community Engagement Institutional Leadership Award. The announcement was made today (Sept. 13) during the first day of the 2021 ESC International Conference, which is being held...
EDUCATION
krwc1360.com

U of M Extension Looking for Master Gardener Candidates

The University of Minnesota Extension Service in Wright County is looking for residents with an active interest in gardening and passing gardening knowledge on to others. In 2020, the more than 25 hundred certified Extension Master Gardeners contributed some 70 thousand volunteer hours reaching over 49 thousand state residents. The...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Texarkana Gazette

Texas A&M University-Texarkana receives $25,000 anonymous donation to fund scholarships

TEXARKANA, Texas Texas A and M University-Texarkana received a $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor as a part of its anniversary scholarship initiative. The university, celebrating 50 years as an institution, 25 years as a member of The Texas A and M University System, and 10 years of breaking new ground, is working to raise a half million dollars in scholarship donations to celebrate a half century in higher education.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
southernminn.com

Legion Auxiliary Past Presidents Parley scholarship open to any college major

A $500 Scholarship for a student attending an accredited institution of higher education will be awarded by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Past Presidents Parley. The scholarship this year is for any college major. Previously, it was exclusively for nursing students. The application is totally online and can be...
CHARITIES
Argus Press

Cook Foundation hosts award nominees at U-M

OWOSSO — Thirty-nine of Shiawassee County area’s most academically accomplished high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation. One student will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition, scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook. Twenty-five of the nominees recently attended...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twin#With U#National Honor Society#U Of M Extension#Aspelund Ever Readies#The Kern Scholarship#Gpa#4 H Club#Math Team#Feed My Starving Children#The Ronald Mcdonald House
southernminn.com

KW Cares group forms to support school, families with variety of needs

Some say it takes a village to raise a child, and folks in the local area have made it their goal to help children grow in a safe and healthy environment. In the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, a group of community leaders have stepped up with the intent of collaboratively supporting the school and families living in the school district.
KENYON, MN
fairfieldiowa.com

Free Scholarship Workshop - ISU Extension and Outreach

ISU Extension and Outreach - Jefferson County, in partnership with The Greater Jefferson County Foundation. Free Scholarship Workshop on Sunday, November 7th, from 2pm - 4pm at the Cambridge Building at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. ​. Space is limited, registration is required. Student may be accompanied by one (1) parent or...
CHARITIES
krwc1360.com

U of M Extension Honors National Farm Safety & Health Week

This week is National Farm Safety and Health Week. The theme for 2021 is; “Farm Safety Yields Real Results.” The annual promotion initiated by the National Safety Council has been proclaimed as such by each sitting U-S President since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. National Farm Safety and Health Week is led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), the agricultural partner of the National Safety Council.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Sedalia Democrat

Smith-Cotton High School recognizes scholarship semifinalist

Smith-Cotton High School senior Alisa Sonnik has been named a semifinalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. According to the National Merit Scholarship website, the program …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
HIGH SCHOOL
umich.edu

U-M Library preserves computer and video games

On a normal day, during a normal year, the University of Michigan Library’s popular Computer and Video Game Archive is abuzz with activity. Since its establishment in the 1970s, the accessible, multipurpose archive has offered students, staff, faculty and the general public a space to take a break, study, conduct research or play games among friends.
VIDEO GAMES
College of William and Mary

W&M Recognizes National Hazing Prevention Week

The W&M Hazing Prevention Coalition (HPC) will recognize National Hazing Prevention Week (NHPW) with activities and resources between September 20th and October 3rd. We believe that no one should be harmed or demeaned in pursuit of belonging at W&M. Our recognition week activities are focused on things you can DO, things you should KNOW, and opportunities to LEARN more about hazing prevention.
dbusiness.com

U-M Grads Raise $50M for Collegiate NFT Platform

RECUR, a digital products and collectibles company founded by two University of Michigan graduates, announced a Series A raise of $50 million at a $333 million post-money valuation. The Miami-based company, which designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allows fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles...
BUSINESS
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Transportation Foundation plans annual conference at Hodel's

The Kern Transportation Foundation has scheduled its 2021 Transportation Conference for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. The event, which costs $100 per ticket with lunch included, will include a keynote speech by Jim Blaze, a rail economist, engineer and journalist. Other...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Celebrates Health Literacy Month in October

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recognizes Health Literacy Month in October. Health Literacy is having the ability to find, understand and use basic health information to make good decisions about your health and issues that you might be facing. “We know that making good decisions about our health requires accurate and...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy