Poquette recognized with U of M Extension's Kern Scholarship
Aspelund Ever Readies 4-H'er Hayden Poquette was one of 14 outstanding 4-H youth and alumni across Minnesota who stood out among approximately 110 applications. Poquette was honored with the Kern Scholarship, a $1,500 scholarship for entering freshman attending one of the University of Minnesota campuses or an institution within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better to quality.www.southernminn.com
Comments / 0