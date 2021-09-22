CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask

 5 days ago

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces Health Canada approval of ZENGuard™ disposable face mask with biocidal coating and is rated at an ASTM Level 3. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated that ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks are safe for use by Canadians.

chaindrugreview.com

WBA makes majority investment in Shields Health Solutions

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Shields Health Solutions announced on Tuesday that WBA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Walgreen Co., is making a majority investment in Shields, an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care. WBA’s investment signifies another step the company is taking to accelerate...
BUSINESS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

IVX Health raises $100M to accelerate expansion for infusion centers

Nashville, Tennessee-based IVX plans to utilize the funding to accelerate its entry into new markets in 2022 and beyond in its effort to make its outpatient infusion centers the country’s preferred destination for pharmaceutical care for patients with complex conditions. According to a news release, the complex conditions treated at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
KATC News

Ochsner to provide Pfizer booster shots

Ochsner Lafayette General will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to those adults who meet the CDC criteria this week. Pfizer booster shots will be administered to individuals beginning Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Domingue Recreation Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Alkame Completes Product Development for Shmellins Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has completed the product development process for California based Shmellins Market, LLC. This emerging healthy lifestyle food company has an emphasis on fun and delicious organic products and is now moving from product development into production and beta testing of the finished product.
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Pfizer tests COVID pill as preventive medicine

NEW YORK — Pfizer has started testing its potential COVID-19 treatment as a preventive medicine aimed at warding off the virus if a close contact gets it. The drugmaker said Monday that it will study the pill it is developing in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir in people who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household with someone who is infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Intra-Cellular says clinical study shows its schizophrenia drug helps patients with bipolar disorder

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. gained 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said clinical data showed that its experimental treatment for bipolar disorder reduced depressive symptoms. The Phase 3 study evaluated Caplyta, which is already approved as a treatment for schizophrenia, in 381 people with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder who were experiencing a depressive episode. There were no significant weight changes in the group of people who took the drug compared with those who got the placebo. The most common side effects were sleepiness and nausea. The drug is currently under review at the Food and Drug Administration as a bipolar therapy, and the regulator is expected to make a decision by Dec. 17. Intra-Cellular's stock has gained 15.5% so far this year, and the S&P 500 is up 18.6% for the year.
HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

Cancer patient urges Delhi HC to allow him to take Covaxin

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on a petition filed by a cancer patient seeking direction to authorities concerned to allow him to take COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin as the second dose instead of Covishield, which was administered to the petitioner as the first dose.
CANCER
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

EHNAC Releases New 2022 Accreditation Criteria Versions for Public Review through November 29

Significant updates include new interoperability and information blocking program criteria; new program KPI requirements. FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced that it has posted new versions of program criteria for its 20 accreditation programs for public review. The open process for adopting criteria will commence on September 27, 2021 and end on November 29, 2021.
FARMINGTON, CT
hawaiitelegraph.com

Green Stream Holdings Now Has Two Community Solar Projects In Rochester, NY

Company Signs Multiple Agreements With Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Lead Application Process. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, Will Do Feasibility Study For Both Sites In Rochester, NY And Will Lead Application Process. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Green Stream...
ROCHESTER, NY
hawaiitelegraph.com

RE Royalties Named on The Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and Announces Upcoming Conference Attendance

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce it has placed No. 147 on the 2021 Globe and Mail Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

