Claremore, OK

Heart to Heart

By Katie Jackson, M.D.
Claremore Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family’s newest puppy died this last month. She was a sweet shepherd dog who was going to be our patrol dog and keep all the predators away from our chickens. She hadn’t been gaining weight well in spite of multiple dog food changes, and one morning we woke up with her panting abnormally. Long story short, we found out that she was born with a congenital heart defect that she would not be able to live with for long, and her other organs were already starting to fail.

