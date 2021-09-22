CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

“Just Put the Eggs”: Ana Hernandez’s Protean Punctuation

By Christina Frasier
glasstire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel lucky to be able to finally sit and chat with Ana Hernandez. After selling out her show Let Them Eat Cake at San Antonio’s AnArte Gallery, she’s preparing for her first whirl at Art Basel Miami. “I’m really interested in how women are depicted,” she says. “With these...

glasstire.com

Comments / 0

Related
glasstire.com

BLM Exhibition and Graffiti Photo Book Open Call: Deadline Oct. 15

The Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) has opened an international open call for entries of photography featuring graffiti from the Black Lives Matter movement. The project will culminate in a book as well as an exhibition at the LMFA in Longview, Texas. Artists are encouraged to submit photos that capture “a moment in history, a moment when Americans protested across America against injustice. These murals and graffiti feature artist’s hopes, frustrations, and sadness over the state of race relations and the lack of respect and kindness given to fellow human beings.”
LONGVIEW, TX
hola.com

Gabriela Hernandez

Designer and cosmetics historian Gabriela Hernandez started Bésame Cosmetics to bring back the simple glamour of her grandmother’s beauty routine. Hernandez founded the company in 2004 and immediately gained a fanbase in love with the brand‘s meticulously designed, historically inspired, and highly pigmented cosmetics. Gabriela ensured that Bésame Cosmetics‘s luxurious...
MAKEUP
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Ana Hernandez
glasstire.com

Announcing a New Glasstire Virtual Artist-in-Residence Project by Mark Menjivar

Glasstire is pleased to announce the launch of a new project by San Antonio-based artist Mark Menjivar. The project, which is titled Security Questions and has been in the works since March of this year, is comprised of an interactive website that accepts and displays user responses to a long list of online security questions. Acting as an online forum, the website gives users a chance to reflect and expound on the oftentimes deep and sometimes humorous questions that companies use to help verify our accounts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
franchising.com

Jimmy’s Egg® Continues To Crack Eggs In New York

September 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // Oklahoma City, OK - Jimmy’s Egg® Franchise Group, JE Clifton Park, opened its second location at 1800 Western Avenue, Albany, NY on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. This is the second location to open for this group and is the 63rd restaurant to open outside of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
theretronetwork.com

Thrift Store Horde EP4: Sept 2021 Finds & Collection Reveal

Do you shop at thrift stores, antique malls, and hit an occasional yard sale? Do you collect vintage pop culture like comics, VHS tapes, and vinyl? Then we have the support group for you! Thrift Store Horde is the YouTube series that will follow the thrift store finds and collections of Jason, Kevin, and Adam.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Us Border Patrol#Heb#San Anto Cultural Arts#Guatemalan#The Us Border Patrol#Irish#European
No Depression

On ‘Between Us,’ Ana Egge Adds Wide Range of Sounds to Her Songwriting

Ana Egge has more than just her way with words. There’s an ever-interesting mastery over the music as well. Together, her creative talents are what make Between Us such a layered and lovely listening experience. Between Us is Egge’s is her 12th full-length studio album. By this point, most artists...
MUSIC
glasstire.com

Art League Houston Announces Jimmy Castillo as Director of Exhibitions & Curatorial Projects

Art League Houston (ALH) has announced Jimmy Castillo as the organization’s new Director of Exhibitions and Curatorial Projects, effective October 11, 2021. Castillo is a life-long Houstonian who received his BFA in 2000 and an MFA in Photography and Digital Media in 2019 from the University of Houston. He’s previously worked for Houston’s Lawndale Art Center and Houston Arts Alliance (HAA). At Lawndale, he (via the announcement) “was involved with the completion of the building renovation, the 25th Anniversary exhibition, and the creation of the Artist Studio Program,” and at HAA, he “managed the City of Houston’s Civic Art Collection along with major public art projects with the City and other partners.”
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

Ana De La Reguera’s Pantaya Series ‘Ana’ Renewed For Seasons 2 & 3

EXCLUSIVE: Ana de la Reguera‘s eponymous series based on her life for Pantaya in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3. Ana—produced by VIS, a division of ViacomCBS— is a bilingual comedy created, produced, written, and starring de la Reguera about an aging actress trying to find her place in the world and in Hollywood as she nears her 40s. “I am really happy to continue sharing this story and that the audience has received it as we expected,” de la Reguera said in a statement. “The next two seasons will be a lot of fun! Thanks...
TV SERIES
glasstire.com

This and That: Justin Bieber and Katherine Bernhardt

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed. Above: A print from Justin Bieber’s upcoming art exhibition at Gablowsian Gallery NYC. (Yes, that Justin Bieber.) According to the gallery’s press release, “Even though they are steam of conscious works, they hold tight to a formal training and art historical framework. While many will try to pinpoint a source/origin artist to reference, these works are truly individual and are distinctively profound. This is not to be missed.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
No Depression

Ana Egge – ‘We Lay Roses’

I wrote “We Lay Roses” as I worked through my early grief at the loss of my nephew in 2020. As a tribute to him and also as a comfort to all of us who have lost someone too soon. He was such a kind and loving and troubled person. He wouldn’t want us all to be walking around so sad and heartbroken. I wanted the lyrics to somehow focus on the time that we did have with him while he was with us. My friend Gary Nicholson helped me write this song. Gary has such a big heart and I trust him so much.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Fight breaks out at the first ever Olivia Rodrigo show

Olivia Rodrigo performed her “first show” ever with a daytime set at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival on Saturday, September 18th. The performance saw the pop star perform five cuts from her debut record, Sour — ‘Traitor, ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’ and her breakout single, ‘Drivers License.’. During Rodrigo’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
glasstire.com

A Travel Guide for Texans: Alexander Revier at Ro2 Art

We are on the other side of that dreaded heat wave called summer. Fires are literal these days, with the West Coast bearing the brunt of it. Everywhere, it seems, we fanned ourselves and hoped for the mugginess to subside. Greener pastures seem to be a figment. As deserts become more deserted, and the Gulf breaks records for seasonal rainfall, the patterns of ‘vacation’ become more akin to evacuations. Is the grass greener on the other side if the transfer across geography feels compulsory? If only there were an artist to delineate the points between fantastical “vacation” and a very real need to go somewhere else.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
ARTnews

AI Tech Casts Doubt on Rubens Painting, ‘Whitest White’ Paint Invented, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GENUINE ARTICLE? On Friday, the Vatican Museums opened a tantalizing show with a lengthy title: “Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartolomeo: An Homage to the Patrons of Rome.” It unites two paintings of the Apostles that Fra Bartolomeo conceived, held by the Vatican, and his preparatory sketches, held by the Uffizi in Florence. It is a first-of-its kind collaboration between the two institutions, the AP reports, and restoration and research for the show confirmed that Raphael  finished St. Paul, as many had believed. Meanwhile, AI technology that compared a Rubens at the National Gallery in London, Samson and Delilah (1609–10) with some 150 other paintings...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy