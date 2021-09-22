“Just Put the Eggs”: Ana Hernandez’s Protean Punctuation

I wrote “We Lay Roses” as I worked through my early grief at the loss of my nephew in 2020. As a tribute to him and also as a comfort to all of us who have lost someone too soon. He was such a kind and loving and troubled person. He wouldn’t want us all to be walking around so sad and heartbroken. I wanted the lyrics to somehow focus on the time that we did have with him while he was with us. My friend Gary Nicholson helped me write this song. Gary has such a big heart and I trust him so much.

