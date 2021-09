SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets made their Homecoming a sweet deal as they totally dismantled the Jerome Tigers in front of a raucous crowd on the campus of Shelley High School, 49-7. It didn’t matter that the score kept mounting higher and higher, the crowd kept yelling for more and the Russets were only too happy to oblige. You see, it had been five years since the Russets had anything resembling a 3-0 record and that was on the line, as well as a celebration for a Homecoming win, something else the Russets hadn’t seen in some time.

SHELLEY, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO