CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Faculty, Send Us Your Ideas for Summer 2022 Data+ Projects

duke.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData+ is a ten-week summer research experience for undergraduates interested in exploring data-driven approaches to interdisciplinary challenges. Students join small teams and work alongside other teams in a communal environment learning how to marshal, analyze and visualize data, while gaining broad exposure to the field of data science. There are typically around 25-30 Data+ teams. We hope to be in-person this summer. If so, all teams will have dedicated workspace in Gross Hall, provided by the Rhodes Information Initiative at Duke (iiD), the Social Science Research Institute (SSRI) and the Energy Initiative. The last two summers we have successfully run Data+ as a remote/hybrid experience, and we are prepared to do so if this is required.

sites.duke.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Institute sponsors four co-funded faculty positions in AI and data science

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Institute for Computational and Data Sciences (ICDS), in partnership with four academic colleges — the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Information Sciences and Technology, the College of Engineering and the Eberly College of Science — will sponsor four co-funded faculty positions focused on the development of novel methods or advanced applications in data science.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
duke.edu

Humanities Projects Invited for Summer 2022 Story+ Program

Faculty are encouraged to link a Story+ project proposal to a 2022-2023 Bass Connections project team. Those wishing to do so must submit a joint proposal through the Bass Connections RFP process. About Story+. Story+ is a six-week summer program that immerses interdisciplinary teams of students, faculty and staff in...
EDUCATION
unt.edu

Faculty Take Tier One Research Projects Abroad as Fulbright Scholars

UNT faculty members Shobhana Chelliah, Distinguished Professor of linguistics and associate dean of research and development in the College of Information, and Julie Leventhal, principal lecturer in UNT’s Honors College, have been named award winners in the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Chelliah and Leventhal received their awards in 2020...
DENTON, TX
duke.edu

Duke Faculty Group Helps Predict COVID-19 Trends on Campus

During the late spring and early summer as Duke’s COVID-19 cases dropped to single digits and most students, faculty and staff had been vaccinated, the question about whether to discontinue surveillance testing for vaccinated individuals during the fall seemed obvious. A steady decline of new COVID-19 cases underscored a positive...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Visualization#Raw Data#Pollution#Society Culture#Data 2022#Bass Connections
The Chronicle of Higher Education

What It’s Like to Start Your First Faculty Job in a Pandemic

My first semester as a tenure-track professor started on August 19, 2020, in the middle of a pandemic, with no precedent and no playbook. I’ve never designed and led a course on my campus that didn’t involve masked faces or checker-patterned Zoom screens. I’ve never not had to teach remote and in-person students simultaneously. I have had to recite our “six feet, mask up” mantra while figuring out why my Zoom students can’t hear, my cursor has disappeared, and my in-person students can’t see the PowerPoint slides — as all of us are overwhelmed by the absurdity of it all.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Drum

Project Liberty Experience Exploring Personal Data Ownership

If you had the power to control your data what would you do? Project Liberty, a new initiative founded by civic entrepreneur Frank McCourt with the potential to transform how the internet works and who benefits from the digital economy, today unveiled “A Project Liberty Experience,” an interactive installation that explores that question. The initiative is led by Unfinished, the organization dedicated to strengthening civic life in the digital age,
VISUAL ART
duke.edu

The Modeling Data Behind Duke's COVID Response Plan

Midway through the fall semester, Duke has seen zero COVID transmissions traced back to the classroom. This is a result of a COVID response plan that in several ways distinguished itself from those at other universities: Masks in the classroom, full vaccination of faculty, staff and students, and heavy surveillance testing and quick turnaround of results.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
5newsonline.com

No, FedLoan and Granite State borrowers don’t have to do anything to get their student loans transferred to a new servicer

Both FedLoan Servicing and Granite State announced in July they would stop servicing federal student loans when their current contracts expire in December. The Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office announced student loans serviced by the companies would be transferred to new servicers — EdFinancial Services for Granite State borrowers and an as of yet unnamed servicer or servicers for FedLoan Servicing.
EDUCATION
power-technology.com

3 Corporate Place Data Center Project, US

The 3 Corporate Place Data Center Project is a smart grid project located in 3 Corporate Place, Piscataway Township, New Jersey, US. The 3 Corporate Place Data Center Project was completed using smart grid as the technology category. It is an advanced grid infrastructure project with a rated capacity of 26,000kW. It is implemented in the data centre.
SOLAR POWER
makeuseof.com

11 Machine Learning Project Ideas for Beginners

Machine learning is broad and applicable in many fields. So you might get lost trying to find a foothold as a beginner. Nonetheless, taking up projects while learning helps you decipher your interests and focus on a specific path. Additionally, it lets you familiarize yourself with the typical machine learning...
COMPUTERS
CIO

Data as the Foundation of Your Network Infrastructure

By: James Robertson, CTO Advisor/Technology Strategist, Office of the CTO, at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. Data is at the heart of everything a business does, and the technology infrastructure that exists today can help organization to move, store, and even act upon that data. Most organizations today often focus on moving and storing that data; they do not act upon it. By exploring the ways data can be leveraged for the benefit of the organization, technology leaders can drive new outcomes and initiatives, generating additional untapped value for key stakeholders from partners to customers, to employees, and even the broader world.
TECHNOLOGY
duke.edu

New Blogger Nhu Bui: Discovering Science Communication

My name is Nhu Bui, pronounced “New Buoy.” I’m a sophomore from Cypress, Texas hoping to major in Environmental Science & Policy and English (that’s only two, I promise), and I’m thrilled to join the Duke Research Blog team. I’ve loved science ever since I could waddle into my backyard...
CYPRESS, TX
duke.edu

New Blogger Vibhav Nandagiri: The Curious Student Blogger

Hey everyone! My name is Vibhav Nandagiri, I use he/him/his pronouns, and I’m currently a first-year student at Duke. Amidst the sea of continuous transition brought upon by college, one area of my identity that has stayed fairly constant is my geography. I’ve lived in North Carolina for sixteen of my eighteen years, and my current home lies just twenty minutes from campus in sunny, suburban Cary, NC.
CARY, NC
duke.edu

Confronting physician burnout through faith and calling

Even before the pandemic, healthcare professionals, and in particular, physicians, have been burning out at record rates. A landmark study by Tait Shanafelt, et al., at Stanford University found that 45% of US physicians were experiencing significant burnout in 2012, with rates increasing to 50% by 2015, and 40-70% depending on specialty.
RELIGION
Arkansas Online

Arkansas looking for tutors for students; training, pay provided

The formation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps is underway. The purpose of the program is to build a system for recruiting and training tutors who can work with students across the state. The program will also work to connect the tutors with schools and organizations in need of tutors. The...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy