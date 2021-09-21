Faculty, Send Us Your Ideas for Summer 2022 Data+ Projects

By: James Robertson, CTO Advisor/Technology Strategist, Office of the CTO, at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. Data is at the heart of everything a business does, and the technology infrastructure that exists today can help organization to move, store, and even act upon that data. Most organizations today often focus on moving and storing that data; they do not act upon it. By exploring the ways data can be leveraged for the benefit of the organization, technology leaders can drive new outcomes and initiatives, generating additional untapped value for key stakeholders from partners to customers, to employees, and even the broader world.

