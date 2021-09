Franklin defeated Smoky Mountain 25-16, 25-14, 18-25, 25-12 in a Mountain Seven Conference volleyball match last Thursday at Franklin. “We had some great plays,” Coach Melissa Hill said. “We had great blocks and had some great defense at times, but we could never put all of it together and get it to work at the same time. Either our serve receive was good or our hits were good. We’ve got to get the entire game together and be more consistent. We also need to make certain that when we serve we are getting more points off of serves and not just off of side outs.”

FRANKLIN, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO