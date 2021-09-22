Florida’s Per’La Specialty Roasters Accelerates with UK Roastery
Miami-born coffee company Per’La Specialty Roasters has taken a big swim across the Atlantic, opening a roastery in Newbury, England. Per’La founders and former University of Miami friends Chris Nolte and Paul Massard have been joined in the UK venture by John Kane, who approached the company while seeking a way to fuse specialty coffee with his love of cars in his home town about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of London.dailycoffeenews.com
Comments / 0