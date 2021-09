BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Standing 3-2 overall, the Lehigh field hockey team is preparing for its Patriot League opener on Friday as the Mountain Hawks host Boston University at 4 p.m. on ESPN+. Lehigh will wrap up its weekend at LIU on Sunday at noon on NEC Front Row. The Mountain Hawks are coming off a 2-1 win over Georgetown to improve to 3-0 at home for the first time since 1998. Lehigh enters its league opener with a winning record for the second straight fall (last season was played in the spring and didn't include any nonleague games). Prior to 2019, a winning record entering Patriot League play hadn't happened since 2000.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO